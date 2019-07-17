Kwame Owusu came under criticism for spending GH¢1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom house, and was recently appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the new Board Chair of GRA.

His appointment was communicated on June 18, in a letter signed by Nana Asante Bediatuo, the Executive Secretary to the President.

"Pursuant to section 4 (1) (a) of the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, 2009 (Act 791), the President of the Republic, in consultation with the Council of State, has appointed you as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority," the letter read.

He was then requested to confirm the acceptance of the new appointment within 14 days.

Owusu came under the spotlight while serving as Director-General of the Martitime Authority.

He was reported to have spent a whopping GH¢135,000 on staff for an end-of-year dinner last December.

He also reportedly spent GH¢1 million to renovate his 2-bedroom house into a 4-bedroom apartment.

He subsequently resigned from his post following intensive criticism from Ghanaians.

However, the Presidency has decided to hand him another opportunity be appointing him Chairman of the Governing Board of GRA.

But his appointment has annoyed some Ghanaians.

The NDC in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said it was worried about the new heights "corruption has assumed" in the country and added that it was "a complete betrayal of the trust of Ghanaians".

"We dare say, that given the present posturing of our President, the war against corruption is far from being won. But, as a nation, we cannot afford to dim our lights on this menace for a moment," the party stated.

It added that the "President has perfected the act of being a clearing agent of corruption in his government, as he constantly whitewashes and defends his corrupt appointees."

Below the full statement:

APPOINTMENT OF MR. KWAME OWUSU AS BOARD CHAIRMAN OF GRA – AKUFO-ADDO’S FINAL NAIL IN THE COFFIN OF THE FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) joins several well-meaning Ghanaians in expressing our disbelief and complete incredulity over the decision of President Akufo-Addo to appoint Mr. Kwame Owusu to chair the Board of Directors of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

This appointment comes barely nine (9) months after Mr. Owusu was accused of financial misappropriation as Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority.

It would be recalled how Mr. Kwame Owusu made the headlines for the wrong reasons for spearheading and defending dubious and wasteful expenditure at the Ghana Maritime Authority, including spending a whopping GH135,000 on an end of year party for staff at his own hotel, GH10,000 on buffet for 17 people, GHS1 million to renovate his official two-bedroom apartment and fitting as many as eleven (11) air conditioners in it for his own comfort among others.

This needless profligacy on the part of a man who was supposed to be a public servant sent many tongues wagging at the time leading to government instituting a half-hearted probe into the said allegations of financial malfeasance and eventually culminated in Mr. Kwame Owusu’s resignation as Director-General of the Ghana Maritime Authority in February this year.

As we speak, Ghanaians do not know the outcome of the supposed investigations into the conduct of Mr. Kwame Owusu during his tenure at the Ghana Maritime Authority. Instead, Nana Akufo-Addo has rewarded him with another opportunity, this time at the nation’s revenue outfit to continue his abuse of the Public Purse.

It is our considered view that, the appointment of Mr. Kwame Owusu as the Chairman of the GRA Board is a testament of the fact that President Akufo-Addo endorses corruption and has developed an unlimited capacity to accommodate and promote the corrupt activities of his appointees.

This President has perfected the act of being a clearing agent of corruption in his government, as he constantly whitewashes and defends his corrupt appointees.

As we speak, no person has been found culpable and sanctioned for the Australian Visa fraud scandal which caused this nation international embarrassment and shame. Very typical of President Akufo-Addo, the Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Pious Hadzide who superintended over the Australian Commonwealth Games Committee has been cleared of wrongdoing and reassigned to the Ministry of Information as a Deputy Minister.

Also, Mr. Charles Bissiw continues to stay in office as a Presidential Staffer despite being captured in the Galamsey Fraud documentary of Ace investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, collecting bribes and promoting illegal mining.

Till date, the former CEO of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority, Gifty Klenam and her Deputy, Eric Twum, have not refunded monies they illegally appropriated from the state coffers. Eric Twum has been reappointed as a Government Spokesperson under the Ministry of information.

Again, no person has or is being prosecuted relative to the BOST contaminated fuel saga, where the state is yet to recover proceeds of the illegal sale of 5 million liters of contaminated fuel to unregistered and unlicensed businesses.

These are but a few of the many cases of corruption in the Akufo-Addo government which have gone unpunished.

We in the National Democratic Congress are worried, as the majority of Ghanaians, about the unprecedented heights that corruption has assumed under the leadership of President Akufo-Addo. We find his tolerance of corruption, which he claimed to detest in 2016, a complete betrayal of the trust of Ghanaians.

The growing levels of corruption under President Akufo-Addo is a reality that goes beyond mere perception. Only recently, the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD) stated that Ghana has lost a total of GHS9.6 billion through corruption under Akufo-Addo’s watch.

This scary fact must be a source of concern for every well-meaning Ghanaian.

We dare say, that given the present posturing of our President, the war against corruption is far from being won. But, as a nation, we cannot afford to dim our lights on this menace for a moment. We therefore urge all to remain resolute and continue to shine the light on the corrupt Akufo-Addo Government. We also demand the immediate revocation of the appointment of Mr Kwame Owusu as Board Chair of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Signed. Comrade Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (General Secretary)