Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr said he is happy he chose to defend his integrity in a court of competent jurisdiction when he thought the Member of Parliament had defamed him.

"I am happy I chose to vindicate my integrity in the appropriate forum, a court of law and not on the radio, television, or social media, which is also an available option in a democratic space," he stated.

Kweku Baako was aggrieved that the vociferous MP and businessman had defamed him and further dared him to go to court if he was unhappy.

He sought justice from the High Court which has ruled in his favour on Friday.

Kennedy Agyapong is to pay the damage of GH¢100,000 with the cost of GH¢30,000.

The court has also given the MP 30 days to retract and apologise three times on the platforms he used to defame Kweku Baako.

Kweku Baako in October 2018, filed a GH¢25 million defamation suit against the outspoken legislator for some alleged defamatory comments against him on various radio stations in July.

Baako said the MP had used several demeaning words to describe him, including 'corrupt', 'hypocrite' and 'dishonest'.