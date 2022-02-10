Controversially, the cake Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu cut to celebrate his birthday was designed as E-Levy, a matter that has led to fisticuffs in parliament amid the throwing of chairs.

At the birthday party, the majority leader was joined by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, other leading members of the NPP, as well as some family and friends.

The Economic Fighters League on its part described the majority leader's conduct as a symbolic indication that proceeds from the E-levy will be "chopped" by government officials.

Taking to its Facebook page, the group described the act as a "perfect illustration of growing old without sense".

Leader of the group, Ernesto Yeboah added that "An MP entering retirement age has just told us that he is going to take a cut of the national cake made from our own modest earnings.

