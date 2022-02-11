Kyei Mensah-Bonsu's E-levy birthday will disturb NPP's 'break the 8' agenda – Gyampo

In a Facebook post, he said "The unintended implication of your acceptance of the E-Levy Cake, at a time when there are major disagreements on the matter, makes us all wrong in criticizing yesterday's dead-goat syndrome.

Pulse Ghana

"Upon second thought, I am sure you will agree with me that, this particular act was a little indiscretion on your part. Do please return the cake to its sender, symbolically, and let’s see how we continue to dialogue to build consensus on the E-Levy, so the government can get the needed resources to run."

"Even if you won't listen to public outcry, you must be strategic in your show of insensitivity, else you will unnecessarily disturb the agenda of Breaking The 8. I do not believe you will procure this cake yourself," he added.

E-levy cake birthday for Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) for Suame Constituency on Thursday, February 3, 2022, marked his 65th birthday.

Controversially, the cake Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu cut to celebrate his birthday was designed as E-Levy, a matter that has led to fisticuffs in parliament amid the throwing of chairs.