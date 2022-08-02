RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Lariba Abudu appointed as new Gender Minister

Evans Effah

The Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has been appointed as the Minister-designate for gender, children and social protection pending Parliamentary approval.

MP for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu now Minister-designate for Gender and social protection

President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated the deputy gender minister to the substantive position on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.

“President Akufo-Addo has also nominated Francisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, as Deputy Minister-designate for gender, children and social protection, subject to the approval of Parliament,” a statement signed by the director of communications at the Office of the President Eugene Arhin said.

More soon.

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

