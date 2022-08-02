President Nana Akufo-Addo nominated the deputy gender minister to the substantive position on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
Lariba Abudu appointed as new Gender Minister
The Member of Parliament for Walewale, Lariba Zuweira Abudu has been appointed as the Minister-designate for gender, children and social protection pending Parliamentary approval.
“President Akufo-Addo has also nominated Francisca Oteng Mensah, Member of Parliament for Kwabre East, as Deputy Minister-designate for gender, children and social protection, subject to the approval of Parliament,” a statement signed by the director of communications at the Office of the President Eugene Arhin said.
