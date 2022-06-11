Learn to tolerate criticisms and enhance free speech — Mahama to Nana Addo

According to him, the "media cowed into silence and an intimidating citizenry do not constitute the appropriate resource for sustainable progress and national development."

In a Facebook post to mark 30 years of the birth of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with the objective of delivering unity, stability, and development to all Ghanaians, Mahama said "Through the leadership of Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings (Rtd.), supported by his formidable team, the NDC emerged out of the PNDC as the vanguard leading the nation in the establishment of a new constitutional democracy, which guaranteed the rights and freedoms of all Ghanaians.

"On this solemn day, I commend our forebears who have sacrificed their all to get us here.

"The NDC genuinely believes that the essence of democracy is to make life better for all citizens. This is why every time it has had the privilege of leading this country, the NDC strives to create opportunities for all Ghanaians, irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation."

He assured Ghanaians of better years ahead...We have done it before; bringing tangible socio-economic infrastructure to your communities and ensuring the economy works for all of us and not just a privileged few."

Meanwhile, Sam George, the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of mishandling the country's economy.

He urged Ghanaians to vote the New Patriotic Party (NPP) out on December 7, 2024.

He said the NDC has what it takes to clean up the mess created by the NPP government.

Sam George revealed that the party led by John Mahama is re-strategizing to come back to power in 2025 to fix the mess created by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017.

"NDC is re-strategizing to come back to power to fix the mess," he said on TV3.

He stated that the party is celebrating 30 years of existence, today Friday, June 10, 2022, adding that a series of activities have been outlined to take place as part of the celebrations.