Let’s unify for a stronger party – Bawumia calls on NPP members after regional elections

In a message on social media after the successful completion of the elections across 15 regions in Ghana over the weekend, the Vice President said the NPP has shown impressive intra-party democracy.

Pulse Ghana

“Impressive show of intra-party democracy so far exhibited by the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of elections from the polling stations to the regional level,” the vice-president posted on Facebook on Monday (30 May).

“Congratulations to all competing parties,” Bawumia said. “We should be more poised, now than ever, to forge unity for a stronger party. Even though the contestants may have been on opposing sides, let us all remember that we are one family, the Kukrudu family. Once again, ayekoo to all party faithful for this success.”

Twelve incumbent regional chairmen of the NPP retained their seats after the exercise, which was held in 15 regions. Out of the 12 who retained their positions, the Western regional chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, went unopposed.

Those who retained their positions are Divine Otoo Agorhom for Greater Accra; Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti; Nurudeen Fuseini, North East; Anthony Namoo, Upper East; Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, Ahafo; Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba, Northern; Iddrisu Sulemana, Savannah, and Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye, Bono.

The rest are Makafui Woanya, Volta; Evans Yaw Dapaah, Oti, and Sanbaye B. Kangbere, Upper West.

The candidates who defeated the incumbent chairmen in the Bono East and the Western North regions were Ibrahim Baba Bukari, who polled 151 to defeat the Bono East Chairman, Thomas Adu Appiah, who had 78 votes, and Benjamin Armah, who garnered 105 votes to defeat the Western North Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah, who had 94 votes.