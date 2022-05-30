RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Let’s unify for a stronger party – Bawumia calls on NPP members after regional elections

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called on members of the ruing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to move on from the just ended regional elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP

He said the party should focus on unifying ahead of the 2024 elections because that is the only way to win.

In a message on social media after the successful completion of the elections across 15 regions in Ghana over the weekend, the Vice President said the NPP has shown impressive intra-party democracy.

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia at the Annual Conference of the Institute of Internal Auditors (Ghana) in Accra. Pulse Ghana

“Impressive show of intra-party democracy so far exhibited by the New Patriotic Party in the conduct of elections from the polling stations to the regional level,” the vice-president posted on Facebook on Monday (30 May).

“Congratulations to all competing parties,” Bawumia said. “We should be more poised, now than ever, to forge unity for a stronger party. Even though the contestants may have been on opposing sides, let us all remember that we are one family, the Kukrudu family. Once again, ayekoo to all party faithful for this success.”

Twelve incumbent regional chairmen of the NPP retained their seats after the exercise, which was held in 15 regions. Out of the 12 who retained their positions, the Western regional chairman, Francis Ndede Siah, went unopposed.

Those who retained their positions are Divine Otoo Agorhom for Greater Accra; Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti; Nurudeen Fuseini, North East; Anthony Namoo, Upper East; Kwabena Owusu Sekyere, Ahafo; Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba, Northern; Iddrisu Sulemana, Savannah, and Kwame Baffoe, aka Abronye, Bono.

The rest are Makafui Woanya, Volta; Evans Yaw Dapaah, Oti, and Sanbaye B. Kangbere, Upper West.

The candidates who defeated the incumbent chairmen in the Bono East and the Western North regions were Ibrahim Baba Bukari, who polled 151 to defeat the Bono East Chairman, Thomas Adu Appiah, who had 78 votes, and Benjamin Armah, who garnered 105 votes to defeat the Western North Chairman, William Benjamin Assuah, who had 94 votes.

In the Eastern Region, Jeff Konadu Addo became the new NPP Regional Chairman when he obtained 424 votes to defeat his only contestant, Kwadwo Boateng-Agyemang, who had 202 votes.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

