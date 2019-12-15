He asked them to remain prayerful for the Party and work for its victory next year, adding, "We dare not fail the country."

The former President said this at the burial service for the late Victoria Adzo Adzagli-Ametefee, wife of Mr Henry Ametefee, Volta Regional Chairman of NDC.

He said the wish of the late Mrs Ametefee was to see the NDC in power in 2020 and urged members of the Party to get to work.

The former President said the deceased was known for her hard work and commitment to the Party and that NDC’s victory in 2020 was a must to give her a peaceful rest.

The late Mrs Ametefee was died on Sunday, October, 27, 2019 at the Volta Regional Hospital, where she was rushed in a "critical distress."

She is survived by three children and a husband.

The funeral was attended by leadership of the NDC from national to local levels, former government appointees, former and sitting Members of Parliament among others.

Also present were Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, Mr Pius Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information, some Municipal and District Chief Executives, chiefs and queenmothers.

Credit: GNA