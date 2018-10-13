Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

"Life super hard" under NPP- Mahama laments


"Life super hard" under NPP- Mahama laments

The ex-president, who is running to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 polls, says the NDC cares about Ghanaians and that economic activities flourish when the party is in power.

  • Published:
play

Former President John Mahama says life under the governing New Patriotic Party is "super hard" compared to his time.

The ex-president, who is running to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 polls, says the NDC cares about Ghanaians and that economic activities flourish when the NDC is in power.

READ MORE: Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov't

He made the comments when he was addressing constituency delegates and some supporters of the party at Garu in the Upper East Region as part of his campaign to lead the party as flagbearer in the 2020 polls.

He said: “NDC has proven to be a party that cares about the people, that has undertaken massive development for our people and under who prosperity and economic activities flourish.

"They say when we were in power life was hard and I say that today life is super hard. Any Ghanaian will attest he was better off under the NDC than he is today under NPP.”

"Theorist economists"

The former president had earlier branded the government's economic management team as "theorist economists" who do not understand governance.

Speaking in the Northern Region last week, he said his party has what it takes to manage the economy better.

READ MORE: NPP makes dramatic U-turn on election of MMDCEs

...that is what economics lecturers who are just theorists can come and lecture but they don’t understand that the practicals of running governments is completely different.

"NDC has done it before, at any time that NDC has been in government, this country has made progress,” he said added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and other major news of the week Of Delta Force's attack, Mahama's 'incompetence' and other major news of the week
Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desoso Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desoso
NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC man NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC man
NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for job NPP youth group accuses gov't of neglect; cries for job
Your incompetence has killed your career - Wontumi jabs Mahama Your incompetence has killed your career - Wontumi jabs Mahama
Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters

Recommended Videos

We’ll make Accra, Africa’s cleanest city – Sanitation Minister We’ll make Accra, Africa’s cleanest city – Sanitation Minister
‘I’m the only goalkeeper the NPP fears’ – John Mahama ‘I’m the only goalkeeper the NPP fears’ – John Mahama
Politic: ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama Politic ‘NDC will be given another chance in 2020’ – Mahama



Top Articles

1 Murder Of Judges Rawlings breaks silence on ‘Who Killed the Judges?’...bullet
2 Legal Suit Kofi Portuphy in hot waters for keeping state vehiclesbullet
3 5 NDC aspirants plan to merge against Mahamabullet
4 NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC manbullet
5 ‘Samira competing her husband; wants 20 people for WHO confab’bullet
6 Dr. Bawumia is behaving like a serial caller - Anita Desosobullet
7 Delta Force Attack NPP can't disband vigilante groups - Yaw...bullet
8 Allegations Mahama denies diverting Pwalugu dam fundsbullet
9 Vigilantes Police arrest 2 Delta Force members for...bullet
10 Vigilantes Jail Delta Force members and throw keys...bullet

Related Articles

Happy Birthday Bawumia turns 55 with sweet tribute from wife
Economy Collapsing banks will affect traders, farmers- Mahama to gov't
Politics NPP economists just theorists; don't understand practicals of running gov't- Mahama
Education Joshua Akamba invited by police for inciting students against Akufo-Addo
Ex-Minister Oye Lithur makes first TV appearance after divorce petition
Politics Stop "thoughtless and mischievous fabrication" against me: Mahama
Issues Akamba will not apologise for inciting students against gov't
Education NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS
Assembly Election NPP makes dramatic U-turn on election of MMDCEs
Investigations Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
3 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
4 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
5 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
6 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
7 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet
8 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest A-Plusbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on...bullet

Politics

Goosie Tanoh
Goosie Tanoh begins nationwide campaign
Minority accuse Akufo-Addo of ‘stealing’ Mahama’s glory
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Gargantuan Delegation Bawumia's UNCTAD delegation was 16, not 21 - Aide clarifies
NPP Minnesota successfully concludes Inauguration and Investment dialogue
Politics NPP Minnesota successfully concludes Inauguration and Investment dialogue
X
Advertisement