He said the government gives flimsy excuses for its inability to deliver on promises the gargantuan promises made to Ghanaians.
NPP gov't behaving like 'goro boys' looking for every opportunity to milk the state — Economist
A United States of America-based Ghanaian economist, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu, has said the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is behaving like 'goro boys' looking for every opportunity to milk the state.
According to him, "I have given up all hope on this Nana Addo’s government to make living conditions better for citizens. This government is behaving like goro boys looking for every opportunity to milk the state and give excuses for their inability to deliver on promises they made to Ghanaians. It’s like you paying a goro boy to secure you a passport, only for him to cash out on you and start giving you excuses for his inability to deliver. Almost every day is some new ‘stupidity’ and corruption under this government."
Reacting to the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu's statement that the actual timeline for completing the government's Agenda 111 project is unknown, Dr. Sa-ad Iddrisu said "the government has basically found an excuse for every failure, and the current excuses given by the minister for government inability to meet the Agenda 111 project, is unacceptable."
Earlier, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu stated that land litigations are affecting the implementation of the Agenda 111 project.
He said the government is working hard to ensure that the challenges are addressed.
