According to him, "I have given up all hope on this Nana Addo’s government to make living conditions better for citizens. This government is behaving like goro boys looking for every opportunity to milk the state and give excuses for their inability to deliver on promises they made to Ghanaians. It’s like you paying a goro boy to secure you a passport, only for him to cash out on you and start giving you excuses for his inability to deliver. Almost every day is some new ‘stupidity’ and corruption under this government."