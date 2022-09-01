Listen to Ghanaians and reshuffle non-performing ministers — Kofi Akpaloo tells Nana Addo

He said that some ministers have been tolerated for far too long, and their continuous stay in office was distracting government business, adding that it was time to show them the exit, and give the opportunity to those who are ready and prepared to serve in the interest of the party and the government.

Pulse Ghana

He cited the overwhelming thirst and request of the masses for his call stating that he believes that the call is in the right direction given the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Kofi Akpaloo stressed that he believed that the President himself must have heard about the calls and that he should act on same.