Listen to Ghanaians and reshuffle non-performing ministers — Kofi Akpaloo tells Nana Addo

Kojo Emmanuel

The founder and the leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to reshuffle his non-performing ministers to help inject what he described as fresh energy into the administration.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
He advised Nana Addo to shake up his government and reshuffle his appointees particularly non-performing ministers, deputy ministers, Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives as well as some CEOs of some state institutions to pave way for more competent and selfless hands to bring their expertise to bear on his administration.

He said that some ministers have been tolerated for far too long, and their continuous stay in office was distracting government business, adding that it was time to show them the exit, and give the opportunity to those who are ready and prepared to serve in the interest of the party and the government.

Kofi Akpaloo
He cited the overwhelming thirst and request of the masses for his call stating that he believes that the call is in the right direction given the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

In an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM, Kofi Akpaloo stressed that he believed that the President himself must have heard about the calls and that he should act on same.

He said: "There is an immediate need to make changes in his government because since 1992 we have not had successive governments ruling this country for almost 6 years without making ministerial changes."

