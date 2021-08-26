Gabby has taken swipe at Mahama for describing the NPP government as corrupt.

Mahama who is on a 'Thank You' tour in the Northern region has said he has achieved a lot in fighting corruption to what is currently existing in the NPP government.

Reacting to the comments, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said the NPP wants to break the 8-year election cycle in 2024 in order to protect Ghana and the gains being made for Ghanaians from the likes of "Mahama the Disaster".

He said Mahama was a disaster and wondered how he would handle the COVID-19 crisis and its disastrous impact on the economy.

Pulse Ghana

In a Facebook post, he said "Our problems are, of course, many and varied. Our struggle is historic, deep, real, and naked. So, it is easy to be convinced by an acerbic and sweet tongue that can hit hard and promise paradise. But, we must be guided by what such a tongue does with its mind, heart, and hands when given the opportunity.

"My simple response to John Mahama on why NPP must break the 8 is because it is clear to Ghanaians that the NDC doesn’t seem to see any alternative to present to Ghanaians in 2024 but him, John Mahama, and it is obvious from what he did to what he inherited from his own boss, President John Atta Mills, that he would destroy what NPP was fixing if returned in future.

"Mahama destroyed what he inherited from Mills in July 2012 and handed over the running of Ghana’s oil-rich economy to the IMF when there was no crisis. Simply put, he himself was the crisis! He home-grew a crisis and outsourced the solution. That is the record of "Mahama the Disaster".

But lawyer Edudzi Tamakloe could not fathom why Gabby would continue to accuse Mahama of being corrupt.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said "The former president during his tenure as president served this country well and carried out more infrastructure than the current president whose government is embroiled in one corruption scandal or the other"