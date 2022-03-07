RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Lucky Mensah endorses Chairman Odeneho to lead NPP as Ashanti Regional Chairman

Kojo Emmanuel

Highlife musician, Lucky Mensah, has tipped Odeneho Kwaku Appiah to replace Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi as the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, aspiring NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman

According to him, Chairman Odeneho had demonstrated dynamism and efficiency in his duties since joining the party.

"The call comes upon the hard work, dedication, and Respect the constituency chairman has shown over the years at the constituency level.

"Delegates across the region are yearning for the constituency chairman to lead the party at the regional level," he said.

The ‘come back to me’ hitmaker further stressed that chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah's enviable record in the party makes him the best choice for the Ashanti NPP region chairmanship position.

Lucky Mensah ece-auto-gen

"We can only break the eight with Chairman Kwaku Appiah because he is United, dedicated, and very selfless," he stated.

He said Chairman Odeneho has done it at the constituency level and is ready to serve at the Regional level.

"Chairman Kwaku Appiah is a visionary leader, very innovative, and knows the grassroots.

"We want grassroots person to lead NPP in the region," he noted.

