Lucky Mensah endorses Chairman Odeneho to lead NPP as Ashanti Regional Chairman

"The call comes upon the hard work, dedication, and Respect the constituency chairman has shown over the years at the constituency level.

"Delegates across the region are yearning for the constituency chairman to lead the party at the regional level," he said.

The ‘come back to me’ hitmaker further stressed that chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah's enviable record in the party makes him the best choice for the Ashanti NPP region chairmanship position.

"We can only break the eight with Chairman Kwaku Appiah because he is United, dedicated, and very selfless," he stated.

He said Chairman Odeneho has done it at the constituency level and is ready to serve at the Regional level.

"Chairman Kwaku Appiah is a visionary leader, very innovative, and knows the grassroots.