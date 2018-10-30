Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Mahama apologizes to assaulted Joy FM journalist

Explaining the incident, Parker said he has been covering Mahama’s five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, but encountered problems with his security detail when the former president took his campaign to the Pentecost University.

  • Published:
I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga play

I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has offered an apology to a reporter from Joy FM that was allegedly assaulted by one of his security details.

Kwesi Parker Wilson, a journalist from Joy FM, was slapped by one of the security operatives of the former President during his Greater Accra campaign tour.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the John Mahama 2020 Campaign Team, James Agyenim Boateng, said the officer in-charge of security has been informed about the incident.

“The matter is duly being investigated,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed family

Explaining the incident, Parker said he has been covering Mahama’s five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, but encountered problems with his security detail when the former president took his campaign to the Pentecost University.

He said after speaking to the students, it was announced that the ex-president was going to meet the authorities of the university.

play

 

As a journalist, Parker tried to follow up to cover what the ex-president would discuss with the school’s authorities, however, he was stopped by one of the security details.

Despite explaining that he was a journalist and had been covering activities of the former president, he was not heeded.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NPP gov't will continue to serve Ghanaians with development – Bawumia NPP gov't will continue to serve Ghanaians with development – Bawumia
NPP gov't implementing growth-inclusive and human-centred policies - Bawumia NPP gov't implementing growth-inclusive and human-centred policies - Bawumia
We might be forced to form more vigilante groups - NDC We might be forced to form more vigilante groups - NDC
Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalist Mahama’s security detail assaults Joy FM journalist
Stop the attack on academic freedom - Minority warns Akufo-Addo Stop the attack on academic freedom - Minority warns Akufo-Addo
"Stop worshiping politicians and demand accountability" "Stop worshiping politicians and demand accountability"

Recommended Videos

Akufo-Addo defends $60bn Chinese fund for Africa Akufo-Addo defends $60bn Chinese fund for Africa
Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes
Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana Here are the 31 licensed banks in Ghana



Top Articles

1 Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed familybullet
2 Vote buying hits NDC youth and women's organiser congressbullet
3 Borrowing is not the same as aid – Akufo-Addo rejects criticismsbullet
4 NDC MP berates Prez Akufo-Addo for partying with womenbullet
5 George Opare Addo elected NDC national youth organiserbullet
6 Hannah Bissiw elected NDC national women's organiserbullet
7 Nana Addo sees Ghanaians as "idiots" - Mahamabullet
8 Regional Elections Here are all the newly elected NDC...bullet
9 Kennedy Agyapong tears Akufo-Addo apart over high taxesbullet
10 Mahama congratulates new NDC executives after pollsbullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
2 Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxesbullet
3 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
5 Protest Ashanti NPP serial callers burn phones over poor treatmentbullet
6 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon –...bullet
7 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
8 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

Here's what Nana Addo said against Mahama on borrowing and taxes
President Mahama
John Mahama begins Greater Accra Regional tour
Creating new regions won’t guarantee development – Sam George
NDC on right path to victory in 2020 – John Mahama
X
Advertisement