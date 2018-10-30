Mahama apologizes to assaulted Joy FM journalist

news

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has offered an apology to a reporter from Joy FM that was allegedly assaulted by one of his security details.

Kwesi Parker Wilson, a journalist from Joy FM, was slapped by one of the security operatives of the former President during his Greater Accra campaign tour.

In a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the John Mahama 2020 Campaign Team, James Agyenim Boateng, said the officer in-charge of security has been informed about the incident.

“The matter is duly being investigated,” the statement said.

READ ALSO: Konadu sold T-shirts during revolution days to feed family

Explaining the incident, Parker said he has been covering Mahama’s five-day tour of the Greater Accra Region, but encountered problems with his security detail when the former president took his campaign to the Pentecost University.

He said after speaking to the students, it was announced that the ex-president was going to meet the authorities of the university.

As a journalist, Parker tried to follow up to cover what the ex-president would discuss with the school’s authorities, however, he was stopped by one of the security details.

Despite explaining that he was a journalist and had been covering activities of the former president, he was not heeded.