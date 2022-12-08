Mahama appeals for GH¢10 MoMo to fund NDC congress

In a Facebook post, Mahama said "The party needs your support to fund this Congress.

"I am inviting 500,000 willing Ghanaians, NDC supporters, sympathizers, and friends to donate a minimum of 10 Ghana Cedis each to help us fund the congress. You don’t have to be a member of the NDC to donate," he said.

He shared a MoMo number to which the donations should be sent.

However, the party has released the list of all the qualified candidates vying for national executive positions.

Pulse Ghana

A total of 81 aspirants went through the vetting and balloting processes to enable them to compete in the elections.

The positions that are up for grabs in the national contest are Chairman, Vice-Chairman, General Secretary and Deputy General Secretary, Organiser and Deputy Organiser, Communication Officer and Deputy Communication Officer.

The rest are the Women's Organiser and Deputy Women’s Organiser, Youth Organiser and Deputy Youth Organiser, Zongo Caucus Coordinator, and National Executive Committee members.

For the National Chairman position, four stalwarts of the party would lock horns in that contest.

They are the incumbent National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the incumbent General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia; a former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Armah Ashitey, and a former Deputy Minister of Works and Housing, Samuel Yaw Adusei.

For the General Secretary race, another hot one is being contested by the Deputy General Secretary Peter Boamah Otokunor, Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, and Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, a former MP for Ketu South.

The Women's Organiser contest would be a straight fight between the incumbent, Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw, and Margaret Ansei, a former MCE for Suhum.