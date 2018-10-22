Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

news

Former President John Dramani Mahama says wants a “rematch” with President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

The ex-president said he is “begging” Nana Addo to contest as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in 2020.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams

Mahama, who is currently on a campaign tour, was speaking to some delegates in the Nkoranza South constituency in the Brong Ahafo region.

“I am begging President Nana Akufo Addo to contest in the next polls. In boxing, the first fight is called the title fight. If you win that fight and your opponent wants another one, it is called a rematch,” he said.

He explained that he wants President Akufo-Addo to contest the 2020 elections because it will be the final decider between both of them.

According to him, the next elections will determine “who the champion really is” as both of them would have served one term as President.

“This is similar to what happened in 2012 when I beat Nana Addo in the polls. In 2016 however, I was defeated. In the 2020 elections, it will be tantamount to a decider in boxing since we have both won the election once, the next poll will determine who the champion really is,” Mahama added.

READ ALSO: Rot and corruption is reducing under my gov’t – Nana Addo

Mahama’s comments come on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s utterance that he is undecided about contesting the 2020 elections.

The President is on record to have said: “My party is keen on the agenda that I go again in 2020; we will see.”

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP handed Mahama and the NDC the biggest loss ever recorded in the Fourth Republic after winning the 2016 elections by over a million votes.