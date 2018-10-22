Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’

John Mahama said the 2020 elections will determine “who the champion really is”, as both of them would have served one term as President.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Former President John Dramani Mahama says wants a “rematch” with President Akufo-Addo in the 2020 general elections.

The ex-president said he is “begging” Nana Addo to contest as the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in 2020.

READ ALSO:  Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams

Mahama, who is currently on a campaign tour, was speaking to some delegates in the Nkoranza South constituency in the Brong Ahafo region.

“I am begging President Nana Akufo Addo to contest in the next polls. In boxing, the first fight is called the title fight. If you win that fight and your opponent wants another one, it is called a rematch,” he said.

play Former President, John Dramani Mahama

 

He explained that he wants President Akufo-Addo to contest the 2020 elections because it will be the final decider between both of them.

According to him, the next elections will determine “who the champion really is” as both of them would have served one term as President.

“This is similar to what happened in 2012 when I beat Nana Addo in the polls. In 2016 however, I was defeated. In the 2020 elections, it will be tantamount to a decider in boxing since we have both won the election once, the next poll will determine who the champion really is,” Mahama added.

READ ALSO:  Rot and corruption is reducing under my gov’t – Nana Addo

Mahama’s comments come on the back of President Akufo-Addo’s utterance that he is undecided about contesting the 2020 elections.

The President is on record to have said: “My party is keen on the agenda that I go again in 2020; we will see.”

President Akufo-Addo and the NPP handed Mahama and the NDC the biggest loss ever recorded in the Fourth Republic after winning the 2016 elections by over a million votes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice' Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'
Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievements
Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addo
Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adams
Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Camp Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Camp
Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeat Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeat

Recommended Videos

NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams NABCO programme will waste Ghana’s resources – Kofi Adams
We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia We’re doing in months what Ghana hasn't done in 60yrs - Bawumia
NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah NDC slogan just catchy; Has no real meaning - Spio-Garbrah



Top Articles

1 Mahama in his own words: Five things that caused his defeatbullet
2 Mahama's campaign security coordinator sacked from Burma Campbullet
3 Pay DKM customers their money as you promised- Mahama to Akufo-Addobullet
4 Mahama warns: Don't let NPP 'crush your testicles twice'bullet
5 Ghanaians "yearning for John Dramani Mahama"- Kofi Adamsbullet
6 NPP won 2016 elections on deceitful promises - Mahamabullet
7 Bawumia touts NPP's 20-month achievementsbullet
8 Mahama begs Nana Addo to ‘come for rematch in 2020’bullet
9 Presidency too busy for people dyeing their hair - Rawlingsbullet
10 Vote for me to scare the NPP - Mahama to NDC delegatesbullet

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Sierra Leone elections Mahama pays courtesy call on President Ernest...bullet
3 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 2020 Polls I will walk NPP out in 2020 - Kennedy Agyapongbullet
6 Allegations NDC members attacked me - Ekumfi MP revealsbullet

Politics

EC to form committee to implement ROPAA
Disqualified NDC aspirant places injunction on upcoming election
Rot and corruption is reducing under my gov’t – Nana Addo
Mr Iddrisu Musah Superior
Akufo-Addo petitioned to sack Tamale MCE Musah Superior
X
Advertisement