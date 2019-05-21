He said the only way the NDC can return to power is by the failure of the Nana Addo and the NPP to contest in 2020.

Speaking to delegates of the party at Nalerigu in the North East Region, he said the impressive governance of Akufo-Addo will win the 2020 general elections for them.

“If you look at the country’s development since the beginning of the Fourth Republic and you do proper analysis, you would realise that about 80 percent of the development was done by the NPP.”

“Look at the work that former President John Kufuor did during his eight years as President, had NPP continued in 2009, Ghana would have been more developed than we are seeing today. The NPP started talking about free SHS in 2008 and if Akufo-Addo had won the election, by now more people would have gone to school,” he added.

John Boadu added that since the NPP took power in 2017, no party has developed Ghana like the way Nana Akufo-Addo has done so far.

He said the NPP government’s social interventions including; the free senior school, one district one factory, one village one dam, planting for food and jobs, Nation Builders Corps among others are touching the lives of Ghanaians positively.