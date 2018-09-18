Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama commissioned Komenda Sugar Factory just for votes - NPP


Deceit Mahama commissioned Komenda Sugar Factory just for votes - NPP

President Mahama at the inauguration said factory said it has a manufacturing appetite capable of producing 1,250 tonnes of sugar daily and also create about 7000 direct and indirect jobs.

The Central Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused ex-President John Mahama of deliberately commissioning an unfinished Komenda Sugar factory in 2016.

They said he just used the commissioning as a scam in order to get votes in the Central Region.

The Central Regional Communication Director of the party, Robert Amissah said John Mahama didn't care about the indigenes of Komenda but only votes.

President Mahama at the inauguration said factory said it has a manufacturing appetite capable of producing 1,250 tonnes of sugar daily and also create about 7000 direct and indirect jobs.

But the factory was closed down in July 2016 after the sugar cane season petered off.
 

The Komenda Sugar Factory was first established in the 1960s by Ghana’s first president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah which was part of his economic policy for industrialization but collapsed.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his recent 4-day tour in the region says the government is in the process of finding a strategic investor to revive the “debt-ridden and idle” Komenda Sugar Factory.

