Macky Sall on Tuesday embarked on his second term as Senegal's president pledging "constructive" dialogue with the opposition and reforms to spur development.

Sall emerged winner of elections held on February 24. Beating four other aspirants with 58% of votes cast. The opponents rejected the results but said they were not going to contest it.

The 58-year-old will be serving his final mandate in line with the two-term limit imposed by the constitution.

In keeping with the electoral laws, the Constitutional Court on the sixth of March affirmed his poll victory.

Sall had 2,555,426 representing 58.26%, Idrissa Seck got 899,556 representing 20.51%.

Mahama who was at the inauguration ceremony in a Facebook congratulated the Senegalese leader.