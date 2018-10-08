Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama consoles Alban Bagbin's family


Mahama is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the party to victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

  • Published:
Former President John Mahama has called on the family of Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and his family in Sombo, near Wa in the Upper West region to sympathise with them.

Bagbin and his family are mourning the demise of his brother and Mahama visited the family to commiserate with them on Sunday, October 7, 2018.

However, Mahama has started his campaign tour of the Upper West.

Mahama, Bagbin and some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are contesting for the flagbearership slot of the NDC ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mahama is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the party to victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

He has ended his 5-day campaign tour of the Northern Region where he reminded delegates of the importance of the upcoming flagbearership elections and encourage them to participate on election day.

He also urged party members to work together following the constituency and regional executive elections of the NDC.

