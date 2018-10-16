Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama copied Spio-Garbrah's agenda for victory?


Mahama, in a five-point proposal listed policies he will enforce to make the NDC stronger ahead of the 2020 general elections.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

Former President John Mahama has been accused by supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, Dr Ekwow Spio-Gabrah of stealing his campaign message.

Mahama was accused of stealing the promise to build decent regional and constituency offices for the party if elected as a Presidential candidate of the NDC.

The campaign team of Dr Spio-Garbrah fired Mahama with a poster in which it captured the construction of party offices as the number one item of the seven-point agenda of the flagbearer hopeful.

READ MORE: John Mahama outlines his agenda for victory

Mahama, in a five-point proposal listed policies he will enforce to make the NDC stronger ahead of the 2020 general elections.

"I will as flagbearer, create a platform for constant engagement and brainstorming among professionals and intellectuals within the party on policy and governance proposals to arrive at workable alternatives for implementation in government," he has proposed.

He has also promised to lead efforts to provide decent offices for the party in the various regions and constituencies.

Mahama was optimistic of victory 2020 and believes with unity, they will surely win the 2020 race. He said, "I am committed to working hard to unify our members as well as strengthen the structures of our great party for victory in the 2020 elections."

He said, "I will support the compilation of a database of our party's human resources at the constituency and branch levels to enable us identify the capacity and qualification of NDC members."

READ MORE: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang endorses Mahama

Meanwhile, the design and format used by the Spio-Gabrah campaign team to lunch their 7-point agenda is the same as the one used by Mahama.

See photos below:

