This, according to the former president, is to aid them in their efforts to help the NDC recapture power.

He presented to the officers on Saturday July 4, 2020, when the former President met them.

The meeting was part of NDC’s planned programmes and activities towards Victory 2020 ahead of the official announcement of running mate of the flagbearer on Monday after the National Executive Committee meeting.

John Mahama

Among other issues, Mr Mahama accordingly appreciated all categories of Communicators in the Regions and emphatically stated that there has never been a time “our communications departments has been more vibrant than currently”, and encouraged all communicators in the Regions through the RCOs to do even more for Victory 2020 to rescue Ghanaians.