Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Region

Mahama is expected to meet key stakeholders and delegates of the party in the region.
The tour forms part of his preparations to canvass for votes to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.
He is expected to meet key stakeholders and delegates of the party in the region.
READ MORE: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
The tour dubbed, "Itinerary for JM’s Campaign Tour in CR", is expected to touch base with all the districts in the Region.
Below is the itinerary for Mahama in the Central region:
Day 1
Wednesday- 26th September 2018
9am @Awutu/Senya East
10:30am @Awutu/Senya West
12noon @Gomoa East
1:30pm @Agona East
3:00pm @Agona West
5pm @Gomoa Central
6:30pm @Effutu
Day 2
Thursday- 27th September 2018
9am @Gomoa West
11am @Ekumfi
1pm @Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam
3pm @Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa
5:30pm @Mfantseman
7pm @KEEA
8:30pm @Cape Coast North
9:30pm @Cape Coast South
Day 3
Friday- 28th September 2018
9am @Hemang Lower Denkyira
11am @ Twifo/Atti/Morkwaa
1:30pm @Assin North
3:30pm @Assin Central
5pm @Assin South
7:30pm @Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese
Day 4
Saturday-29th September 2018
8am @Meeting with FEC
11:30am @Upper Denkyira East
3pm @Upper Denkyira West
Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the NDC are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Elikplim Agbemava, Kweku Ricket-Hagan, Goosie Tanoh, Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama.