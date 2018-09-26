Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Region


NDC Polls Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Region

Mahama is expected to meet key stakeholders and delegates of the party in the region.

Former President John Mahama is expected to hit the road running as he embarks on a four-day tour of the Central Region.

The tour forms part of his preparations to canvass for votes to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

He is expected to meet key stakeholders and delegates of the party in the region.

The tour dubbed, "Itinerary for JM’s Campaign Tour in CR", is expected to touch base with all the districts in the Region.

Below is the itinerary for Mahama  in the Central region:

Day 1

Wednesday- 26th September 2018
9am @Awutu/Senya East
10:30am @Awutu/Senya West
12noon @Gomoa East
1:30pm @Agona East
3:00pm @Agona West
5pm @Gomoa Central
6:30pm @Effutu

Day 2

Thursday- 27th September 2018
9am @Gomoa West
11am @Ekumfi 
1pm @Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam
3pm @Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa
5:30pm @Mfantseman 
7pm @KEEA
8:30pm @Cape Coast North 
9:30pm @Cape Coast South

Day 3

Friday- 28th September 2018
9am @Hemang Lower Denkyira 
11am @ Twifo/Atti/Morkwaa
1:30pm @Assin North
3:30pm @Assin Central
5pm @Assin South
7:30pm @Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese

Day 4

Saturday-29th September 2018
8am @Meeting with FEC
11:30am @Upper Denkyira East 
3pm @Upper Denkyira West

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the NDC are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Elikplim Agbemava, Kweku Ricket-Hagan, Goosie Tanoh, Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama.

