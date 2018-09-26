Mahama embarks on four-day tour of Central Region

news

Former President John Mahama is expected to hit the road running as he embarks on a four-day tour of the Central Region.

The tour forms part of his preparations to canvass for votes to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as its flagbearer for the 2020 elections.

He is expected to meet key stakeholders and delegates of the party in the region.

The tour dubbed, "Itinerary for JM’s Campaign Tour in CR", is expected to touch base with all the districts in the Region.

Below is the itinerary for Mahama in the Central region:

Day 1

Wednesday- 26th September 2018

9am @Awutu/Senya East

10:30am @Awutu/Senya West

12noon @Gomoa East

1:30pm @Agona East

3:00pm @Agona West

5pm @Gomoa Central

6:30pm @Effutu

Day 2

Thursday- 27th September 2018

9am @Gomoa West

11am @Ekumfi

1pm @Ajumako/Enyan/Esiam

3pm @Asikuma/Odoben/Brakwa

5:30pm @Mfantseman

7pm @KEEA

8:30pm @Cape Coast North

9:30pm @Cape Coast South

Day 3

Friday- 28th September 2018

9am @Hemang Lower Denkyira

11am @ Twifo/Atti/Morkwaa

1:30pm @Assin North

3:30pm @Assin Central

5pm @Assin South

7:30pm @Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese

Day 4

Saturday-29th September 2018

8am @Meeting with FEC

11:30am @Upper Denkyira East

3pm @Upper Denkyira West

Among those who have indicated their interest to lead the NDC are Dr. Ekwow Spio Garbrah, Prof Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Elikplim Agbemava, Kweku Ricket-Hagan, Goosie Tanoh, Alban Bagbin and former President John Mahama.