Mahama endorsed by 94 NDC MPs ahead of 2020 elections

Ex-president John Dramani Mahama has received a massive endorsement from 94 out of 106 National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, to lead the party in the 2020 elections.

Some months ago, Mahama hinted at representing the NDC in the 2020 polls after stating that he will not disappoint “the teeming supporters and sympathizers calling and requesting” that he stands as flagbearer.

His bid lead the country again as president has now received a huge boost following the massive endorsement from the majority of his party’s MPs.

Edwin Nii Lantey Vandapuye, who is the leader of the MPs, said they are throwing their weight behind Mahama because he is the party’s best candidate for the 2020 elections.

According to him, all the 94 MPs endorsed Mahama because the grassroots and most Ghanaians are calling for him (Mahama) to return as President.

“I can tell you that we have 94 MPs who have faithfully and critically endorsed our former President, John Mahama, to be the candidate once again. This excludes our leaders. We decided to keep them off, but we are sure all our leaders will be supporting us soon,” Nii Lante told the media on the sidelines of an event to rally support behind Sammy Gyamfi as NDC National Communications Officer.

“The grassroots of this country, the majority of Ghanaians are crying for John Dramani and as such it will be wicked on our part not to listen to the plea and cries of Ghanaians by giving them who they prefer. So we are bringing back John Dramani Mahama and we are very sure in our minds that Ghanaians will this time accept him and overwhelmingly vote for him to become the next president in Ghana in 2021,” he added.

The latest endorsement from the majority of NDC MPs further strengthens Mahama’s bid to represent the party as flagbearer in the next elections.

Last year, all 10 Regional Chairmen of the NDC also backed the ex- president to lead the party in 2020.

The NDC will go to congress in September to select a flagbearer for the 2020 polls, but Mahama will have to beat off competition from Alban Bagbin, Dr. Spio-Garbrah, Sylvester Mensah and Joshua Alabi, who have all declared their intentions of leading the party in the next elections.