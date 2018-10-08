Mahama ends 5-day tour of Northern region

news

Former President John Mahama has ended his 5-day campaign tour of the Northern Region.

Mahama is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory in the 2020 presidential elections.

He reminded delegates of the importance of the upcoming flagbearership elections and encourage them to participate on election day.

He also urged party members to work together following the constituency and regional executive elections of the NDC.

Meanwhile, he has started his campaign tour of the Upper West Region with a call on the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and his family in Sombo, near Wa.

Bagbin and his family are mourning the demise of a brother of his younger brother and Mahama visited the family to commiserate with them on Sunday.