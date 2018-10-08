Mahama ends 5-day tour of Northern region

Mahama reminded delegates of the importance of the upcoming flagbearership elections and encourage them to participate on election day.
Mahama is seeking the mandate of delegates to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to victory in the 2020 presidential elections.
He also urged party members to work together following the constituency and regional executive elections of the NDC.
Bagbin and his family are mourning the demise of a brother of his younger brother and Mahama visited the family to commiserate with them on Sunday.