Mahama described the election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) as "fictionalised."

He said: "I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election."

Giving reasons why the NDC rejected the declaration by the EC as flawed and one that would not be accepted, he said the NDC is "unable to accept the outcome of the election as declared by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Mrs. Jean Mensah. Those results are flawed and discredited.

"The Electoral Commission of Ghana has never brought its credibility to this historic low at such a crucial moment of election result declaration. In fact, the litany of irregularities and blatant attempts at rigging for a candidate is obvious and most embarrassing."

Addressing the press in Accra, Mahama said "We will not accept anything short of a declaration of the legitimate results, which point to an NDC parliamentary majority.

"My Brothers and Sisters, advisedly, since the inception of the Fourth Republic, final election results have always been declared within 72 hours to allow for a thorough and diligent collation. Surprisingly, this Electoral Commission Chairperson announced, quite suspiciously and for reasons known to her, a hurried 24-hour deadline, which as we all know could not, and would not, be met."

He, therefore, called on the "international community to remain engaged in what is happening in Ghana and to take careful note of the current threat that is being waged to our democracy, our freedom, and our way of life."

He also described the elections as "the real stolen verdict".