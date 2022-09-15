RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama has still not recovered from the whipping I gave him in 2016 and 2020 – Akufo-Addo

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that former President John Dramani Mahama is still pained for losing twice to him in the general elections.

I wish Akufo-Addo well in trying to rescue Ghana from suffering – Mahama
I wish Akufo-Addo well in trying to rescue Ghana from suffering – Mahama

He said the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 general elections is still reeling from the 2016 and 2020 defeats.

Speaking on his 2-day tour of the Volta Region, President Akufo-Addo said Mr. Mahama still cannot believe he beat him twice.

Akufo-Addo holds that it is the failure to accept his electoral losses that has triggered Mahama to be making certain hard-hitting comments about him and his government.

“Mr. Mahama still has not been able to assimilate his defeat twice to the man who he had said could never come to power in Ghana and I think every night when he goes to bed, he is confused about the man who has not just come back but given him a good whipping on two separate occasions.

“We won the landslide in 2016 and again decisive margin in 2020. He has never got the figures that I have got in elections in Ghana, he knows” Akufo-Addo said in an interview on Ho-based Stone City FM days ago.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

He holds that criticism of his government was a way by Mahama and his supporters to rubbish the progress his government continued to make despite challenges at hand.

“He knows that significant progress and achievements have been made and that it is necessary for him and his supporters to denigrate that exercise, to go out of their way and to poo-poo everything that we have done,” he added.

Mahama beat Akufo-Addo in the 2012 elections and also won a petition Akufo-Addo filed after the vote. In 2016, he lost his re-election bid with Akufo-Addo winning his first term as a result.

In 2020, Mahama lost again to Akufo-Addo at the polls and in court, where his petition was unanimously dismissed by the court.

