Mahama interacts with NDC youth organisers

The meeting was aimed at strategies the youth will adopt ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The youth attended a training and orientation programme in Koforidua on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

Mahama speaking to youth said "they form a core of the party's dynamic campaign outreach team that will be deployed to reach out to all corners of the country."

According to him, "With our country’s growing population of millennials and young voters, such sessions, which help focus our activities and prepare the youth organisers with the requisite information and knowledge to engage the young voting population is always necessary."

He added that the training programme should impact the constituency and branch youth organisers with the knowledge and strategies acquired.