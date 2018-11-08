Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama is a bed bug, I'll fumigate him in 2020 - Wontumi

  • Published:
NPP Ashanti regional Chairman Wontumi play

NPP Ashanti regional Chairman Wontumi

Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has indicated that he will 'fumigate' President Mahama in 2020.

The vociferous NPP Chairman described the former President as a 'bed bug' and he will make sure he fumigates him in the 2020 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi made these statements in relation to comments by President Mahama about bed bugs tormenting senior high school students.

According to the former president, he has encountered many students with complaints of bites from bed bugs due to the congestion in their dorms brought on by the free SHS policy.

READ ALSO: Ras Mubarak needs a psychiatric examination - Abronye DC jabs

I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga play

I will make Mahama my running mate - Atubiga

However, Chairman Wontumi said  the free SHS policy implented by the current NPP government has minimized the chances of the NDC coming back to power soon and this has contributed to attacks coming from the former president.

 

He added that if the ex-President Mahama wanted to speak to facts, a simple crosscheck would educate him that the bedbugs’ invasion of schools started during his administration when he couldn’t implement the free SHS policy.

“If it is about bedbugs in secondary schools, then I want to tell Mahama that there isn’t any. He is the only bedbug I see and I will fumigate him in 2020”, Chairman Wontumi warned.

Jobless teachers beg Mahama to "come back"
Charlotte Osei, EC boss
Charlotte Osei gets top ECOWAS job in Nigeria
NPP Electoral Coordinators petition Nana Addo to sack Sissala East MCE
Dr. Kwesi Aning praises Nana Addo for reinstating 'sacked' EOCO boss
