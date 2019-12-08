The vice president slammed the ex-president when he addressed the governing New Patriotic Party’s supporters at a National Youth Rally in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

"People say that John Mahama is a nice man. Oh yes, he may be a nice man, but he is a nice man who if you give the economy, very soon, you cannot get teacher trainee allowance, nurses trainee allowance, pay your child’s school fees, get a job to do, agriculture will be declining, electricity prices will be going up," he said

He added: “Is this the kind of nice man we want? He may be a nice man, but he is an incompetent nice man.”