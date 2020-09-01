According to the Deputy General Secretary of the party, Peter Boamah Otokunor, Mr. Mahama has learnt from some of the mistakes in his erstwhile administration.

He said: “And bear in mind that [former] president Mahama has admitted that he made some mistakes and this time around he’s going to correct the mistakes”.

This he believes will be the winning ticket for the NDC in the upcoming 2020 General Elections.

“He has realised that there were some things he could have done better which he’s planning to do. So if of all the achievements that he has made, all his significant monumental achievements which the NPP compares very lowly to then you’ll get the president coming in deals with new commitment, deals with new strength and with this level of sincerity then you can be assured that his performance will far outweigh what the NPP people have done.”

NDC Deputy General Secretary, Peter Boamah Otokunor.

He added that, the kind of policies being churned out by the NDC and the manner in which their campaign is being run is proof that the Mahama government will make amends for past mistakes.

Mr. Otokunor's admission comes after John Mahama was advised by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to do an introspection of his former administartion.

According to Otumfuo, Ghanaians ousted the erstwhile Mahama-led government as a show of their anger and dissatisfaction with how the country was run under his leadership and therefore cautioned the former president against repeating those same mistakes.

He stated: “Also, let them know that the mistakes won’t be repeated. Upon losing the 2016 election, I told you Ghanaians voted against you out of anger and disappointment in your administration,” the Otumfuo said.