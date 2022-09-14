Mahama is lying; govt has been giving him all his privileges – NPP

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Mr. Ahiagbah said: “The former President has told blatant lies. We have assembled relevant documents that prove that the former President lied and that, contrary to his claims, he has been indeed been enjoying privileges due him.”

“We did not want to share these private documents with the public, but they are already out there, so we will share them.”

Former President John Mahama has said he does not receive any financial benefits beyond what he is due.

“I receive only my monthly pension, like President Kufuor or President Rawlings was receiving until he died. That is all I get,” he said.

"I pay the electricity bill for my house, for my office. I pay the water bill for my house and my office. I live in my own accommodation so the state does not pay me anything for accommodation,” he said in an interview on TV3.

Pulse Ghana

He also tabled fuel, medical bills, domestic staff, and flight tickets among the list of tabs he foots himself.

John Mahama added that the only lump sum received was “GH¢230,000 as salary arrears in 2013.”

“Normally when you leave, they approve what should be done for you, but it is not being done for me,” he added.

This statement comes on the back of comments by a section of the public that he is living from the same monetary benefits he speaks against regarding Article 71 Office holders.