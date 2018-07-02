Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment


Proud Moment Mahama lauds former AG on her new ICC appointment

Mrs. Marietta Appiah-Oppong accepted to serve as a judge at the ICC for a 3-year period starting from June,2.

  • Published:
Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong play

Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ex-President John Mahama has lauded the appointment of former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Marietta Appiah-Oppong to the Court of Arbitration at the International Criminal Court.

He said the appointment solidifies how hard his former AG has worked over the years.

Mrs. Marietta Appiah-Oppong accepted to serve as a judge at the ICC for a 3-year period starting from June,2.

READ ALSO: Former Attorney General vows to seek justice for woman raped by Lebanese

John Mahama play

John Mahama

In a letter confirming her appointment and acceptance, the President of the Court of Arbitration wrote: “I am delighted that you have agreed to serve as part of the 1 July 2018 – 30 June 2021 term of office; the inauguration of this revitalized and fully gender-balanced Court opens a promising new chapter in the Court’s history with its largest, most regionally and generationally diverse network of members to date. In line with the Court’s decision not to permit members to serve for more than two consecutive full terms, close to half of the Court members are new entrants.”

 

“The new Court is a unique group of outstanding professionals, and it will be a privilege and an honour for me to work with all of you over the next three years. We look to our renewed members to carry forward the Court’s unparalleled institutional knowledge and experience from the current term of office, as well as counting on incoming members to bring fresh enthusiasm and a broad range of new perspectives to the essential work of the Court."

John Mahama wrote on Facebook: "Congratulations Marietta! Proud of you and all that you’ve achieved. Good luck with your new assignment and continue to make Ghana proud.”

Mrs. Appiah-Oppong served as the Attorney General of Ghana under the NDC government from 2013 to 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

#NSMQ2018: Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House #NSMQ2018 Nana Addo can't wait to welcome #NSMQ2018 winners to Jubilee House
Politics In Ghana: AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference Politics In Ghana AIDS Commission to share condoms at NPP Conference
NPP Elections: 1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress NPP Elections 1000 policemen to provide security at NPP Congress
NPP Congress: Blay is buying votes with 275 buses - Stephen Ntim laments NPP Congress Blay is buying votes with 275 buses - Stephen Ntim laments
Mosque Attack: ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander Mosque Attack ICC unveils second arrest warrant for Benghazi commander
NPP Congress: My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares NPP Congress My 275 buses are ready - Freddie Blay declares

Recommended Videos

Condolences: Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthur
Condolences: Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthur Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthur
Condolences: Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthur Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthur



Top Articles

1 Foul Comment Agyapong rejects seat by Muntaka at Disciplinary C’ttee meetingbullet
2 Murder My husband told me his own people wanted him dead - JB...bullet
3 No, PK! Very sad - Mahama shocked over the death of Amissah-Arthurbullet
4 EC Chair Beauty doesn’t put you above the law – Nana Addo tells...bullet
5 EC Chairperson’s Dismissal Charlotte Osei’s IG page has all the...bullet
6 EC Brouhaha Peace Council backs Nana Addo’s decision to sack...bullet
7 Okyenhene’s Palace fires back at ‘disrespectful’ Stan Dogbebullet
8 EC Brouhaha Attorney General dragged to court over...bullet
9 Late Veep Akufo-Addo orders flags to fly half-mast for...bullet
10 Unsavory Comments 3 NPP MPs boycott Kennedy Agyapong's...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as Art...bullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return soon – Samirabullet
5 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
8 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet

Politics

The late Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur
Video Check out how NDC MPs mourned Amissah-Arthur
Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
#62Steps Be non-partisan; the case of the Ghana's identification card
Appointments Nana Addo appointing new judges not a reward for sacking EC bosses - Jinapor
Felix Ofosu Kwakye
Libel Ofosu Kwakye sues Dep EC Commissioner over $6m bribe allegations