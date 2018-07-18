Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Mahama leads Commonwealth Observer Mission for Zimbabwe elections


Statesman Mahama leads Commonwealth Observer Mission for Zimbabwe elections

The secretariat, in a statement by its Media Division, said Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, would deploy Mahama to lead other eminent persons from across the regions of Commonwealth.

  • Published:
President John Mahama to observe elections in Zimbabwe play

President John Mahama to observe elections in Zimbabwe

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama will lead the Commonwealth Observer Mission to cover the Zimbabwean elections.

This was announced by the Commonwealth Secretariat in the United Kingdom.

The secretariat, in a statement by its Media Division, said Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, would deploy Mahama to lead other eminent persons from across the regions of Commonwealth.

READ ALSO: "Shush up" - Gabby fires Mahama over his comments on proposed VAT hike

The election is expected to come off on July 30. Zimbabwe is not a member of the Commonwealth. It withdrew from the organisation in 2003 after it was suspended for being in breach of the Harare Declaration

President John Mahama to observe elections in Zimbabwe play

President John Mahama to observe elections in Zimbabwe

 

 

The observation group’s report on the election would contribute to the Commonwealth Secretary-General’s informal assessment of whether Zimbabwe should be readmitted, the Secretariat said.

"Its report on the electoral process will give member countries a clear view of adherence to Commonwealth values in Zimbabwe, including democracy and rule of law plus protection of human rights such as freedom of expression", she said.

“Our heads of government have said twice, in 2009 and 2011 that they look forward to Zimbabwe’s return."

John Mahama after his ousting as President of Ghana has engaged in similar missions in Kenya, the Gambia and Sierra Leone.

The Observer Group would arrive in Zimbabwe on July 23 and would be supported by a nine-member staff team from the Commonwealth Secretariat, led by Katalaina Sapolu, Director of the Governance and Peace Directorate.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Remorse: "I'm sorry" - Kweku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC collaboration gaffe Remorse "I'm sorry" - Kweku Baako apologises over Anas/BBC collaboration gaffe
Double Salary Saga: Dr. Ayine sues IGP and Controller and Accountant General Double Salary Saga Dr. Ayine sues IGP and Controller and Accountant General
Corruption Trial: Supreme Court orders release of Dr. Opuni's accounts Corruption Trial Supreme Court orders release of Dr. Opuni's accounts
Blame Game: Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe Blame Game Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin Cudjoe
Tax Hikes: Majority to support tax increase Tax Hikes Majority to support tax increase
Replacement: Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this week

Recommended Videos

Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur: Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns Rest In Peace Amissah-Arthur Disregard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth - Family warns
Campaign Promises: I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo Campaign Promises I am a politician who keeps, delivers on promises - Akufo-Addo
Foreign Ties: China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses Foreign Ties China gifts foreign affairs ministry $300K, 2 buses



Top Articles

1 Politics I’m very happy NDC lost 2016 elections – Nana Konadubullet
2 Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthurbullet
3 Opulence Freddie Blay paid each delegate GHS 1,500 - NPP Chairman...bullet
4 Replacement Akufo-Addo to name new EC Chairperson this weekbullet
5 RIP Former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah loses his 73-year-old motherbullet
6 Blame Game Nana Addo made a mistake with free SHS - Franklin...bullet
7 Legal Tussle Stephen Opuni's corruption trial beginsbullet
8 Corruption Trial Supreme Court orders release of Dr....bullet
9 Economy of Ghana Ghanaian businesses suffering- Mahama...bullet
10 Denial Discard fake Amissah-Arthur funeral cloth -...bullet

Top Videos

1 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
3 Nana Addo $5bn ‘missing’ from gold exports to UAEbullet
4 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
5 Condolences Alban Bagbin eulogises Amissah-Arthurbullet
6 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address...bullet
7 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
8 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
9 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

Sammy Gyamfi vies for NDC's National Communication Officer
Intent Sammy Gyamfi to contest for NDC's National Communication Officer
Cassiel Ato Forson on Ghanaian economy
Gloomy Times Ghanaians should brace themselves for more hardships - Minority
Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu to present mid-year budget review
Economic Performance Minority to hold mid-year budget review today
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah on free SHS challenges
Education Gov't not struggling to fund free SHS - Oppong Nkrumah