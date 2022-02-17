Mahama lost 2020 elections because of ‘Free SHS’ - Ben Ephson

Speaking in a radio interview in Accra, Ben Ephson, who is also a renowned pollster said some electorates feared Mahama will cancel the policy had he won.

“I can tell you in 2020 one of the reasons Mahama lost was his inarticulation of free SHS, he didn’t perform as well as his party wanted, he couldn’t articulate his view on free SHS well so people voted against him, they thought he would scrap free SHS [and so they voted against him] and voted for the [NDC] MPs.”

He also touched on the controversial e-levy and chided NDC MPs for opposing it.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Ephson said: “The NDC is being hypocritical, if e-levy is not good and it will make people poorer, if I’m an NDC strategist, I will say: ‘let them pass it and I will use the harsh effect to campaign against NPP to lose elections.’ Are you saying you love NPP than yourselves? It’s a lie. For NDC’s Bagbin to say if NPP passes e-levy they will lose, then allow them to lose.”

The pollster stressed that “The NDC is being hypocritical, I’ve met NDC people who are enlightened and they suspect there is something in the soup.”