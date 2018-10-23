Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama mourns NDC supporters

Mahama is deeply saddened by the news that two persons, who were very much involved in last Sunday’s meeting, lost their lives in a motor accident.

Former President John Mahama has extended his condolences to the families of two young supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who lost their lives in a motor accident on Sunday after a meeting with delegates in Goaso in the Brong Ahafo Region.

The two were reportedly involved in an accident on their way home from the meeting.

Mahama is deeply saddened by the news that two persons, who were very much involved in last Sunday's meeting, lost their lives in a motor accident.

READ MORE: Rawlings must stop Mahama from rebranding NDC - NPP Chairman

"It is shocking to know that we lost two very enthusiastic supporters in an accident on Sunday night. They were young, vibrant and very helpful during the meeting. My prayers are with their families and friends in this very difficult time," he said.

Mahama will call on the bereaved families in Goaso on Tuesday to mourn with them.

