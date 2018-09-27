Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama names campaign team

The NDC Presidential primaries is scheduled for December 7, 2018 and Mahama will be contesting against Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh and Ricketts-Hagan

President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position

President John Mahama will be contesting for NDC flagbearer position

Former President John Mahama has announced his campaign team for his re-election as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The team will foresee Mahama's campaign efforts across the country heading into the elections in December.

Former Ambassador to the United States, Daniel Ohene Agyekum will head the campaign team.

“He has also held various ministerial positions, including former Ashanti Regional Minister, Minister for Chieftaincy Affairs and other senior-level public appointments. He is the immediate past Chairman of COCOBOD. Previously, he served as Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region,” a statement signed by campaign spokesperson James Agyenim Boateng said.

Mr Ohene Agyekum will be assisted by a former Deputy Regional Minister for the Greater Accra Region; Nii Vandepuye Djangmah.

READ ALSO: I’ll teach NPP 'better governance' when I return – Mahama

The team also comprises of Elsie Esenam Appau Klu as deputy spokesperson. She is a lawyer, Human Resource practitioner, Policy Analyst and Water Governance Specialist.

Dr Callistus Mahama will be Administrative and Operations Coordinator. He holds a PhD in Land Law and an MPhil in Land Economy both from the University of Cambridge, England, the United Kingdom.

Other members are: Amb. Kwesi Ahwoi, Priscilla Arhin, Madam Sherry Ayitey, Alfred Abayateye and Alexander Kofi.

The NDC Presidential primaries is scheduled for December 7, 2018 and Mahama will be contesting against Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh and Ricketts-Hagan

