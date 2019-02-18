Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, the spokesperson for Mahama’s campaign team, James Agyenim-Boateng, described the suit as "much ado about nothing."

"We're focused on delivering and running a very focused campaign and getting His Excellency John Dramani Mahama elected convincingly come next week,” he said.

"You know that we're just seven days away from the NDC flag bearer race. This is a complete waste of time and we are totally not perturbed by this. We're not losing sleep over this frivolous and vexatious suit.”

A private Ghanaian citizen, Stephen Agyeman, has filed a lawsuit against Mahama's re-election bid in 2020.

He argues that Mahama's re-election bid violates the 1992 Constitution and is therefore seeking a declaration that Mahama "cannot purport to seek re-election as President of the Republic of Ghana" pursuant to Articles 68 clauses 2 to 9 of the Constitution.

The plaintiff also argues that since Mahama enjoys some privileges as a former president, raising funds to support his bid for the flag bearer slot of the NDC without the permission of Parliament, contravenes Article 68 (2) of the 1992 Constitution.

However, Mahama’s campaign team said the former president is not bothered at all by the legal suit.

"The fact that you run to court does not mean that you’re going to be victorious or you have a good case,” Mr. Agyenim-Boateng added.

Mahama is set to come up against six other candidates in the race to become the NDC's flagbearer for the 2020 elections.