Mahama pays his own electricity and water bills — Sammy Gyamfi tells NPP

"Rather than rebut or respond to the specific issues raised by the former President, some NPP and government communicators have shamelessly, albeit in vain, resorted to the circulation of some official documents that have no bearing whatsoever on the issues at stake. It is therefore important to situate the discussion within the proper context," he said.

In the interview, Mahama made ten points stated that the claim by the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP that an ex gratia amount of GH¢14 million was paid into his ADB account in the year 2013 is an "absolute lie". And that the only payment that was made to him by the Controller and Accountant General in 2013 was his salary arrears - an amount of GH¢230,000.

He also stated that the claim by the Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling NPP that he has received privileges and perks worth GH¢15 million since he left office in 2017 is "absolutely untrue". And that he receives only his monthly pension as former President.

Mahama during the interview indicated that he pays his electricity bills for his household and office; the water bills for his household and office; lives in his accommodation so the State does not pay him anything for accommodation and the State has not given him an office. And that he rents office space in East Cantonments, Accra which he pays for.

He continued that he pays for his fuel, pays his domestic staff, pays for his medical bills, and pays for his air tickets and that of his assistants whenever he travels.

Sammy Gyamfi questioned the NPP and the government to stop shifting the goalpost and tell the nation whether these statements made by Mahama are true or false.

Pulse Ghana

"Given the fact that the emoluments and privileges of former Presidents are matters of public record, can government rebut any of these statements with evidence? When is the government releasing official documents that confirm the payment of ex gratia of GH¢14 million and GH¢15 million to former President Mahama, as alleged by the irresponsible Bono regional chairman of the ruling NPP?" he asked.

The point has to be made, that at no point did Mahama say that he pays the salaries of his office staff.

"Therefore, the official documents on payment of salaries of the office staff of former President Mahama by the State as required by law, being circulated on social media by some NPP communicators are complete red herrings being introduced into the discussion just to obfuscate the issues and confuse Ghanaians," he added.

"For the records, Mahama was allocated four (4) used State vehicles when he left office in 2017 - two SUVs and two saloon cars. The two SUVs (Land Cruiser GXRs) are for the use of the National Security detail attached to the former President’s residence and office for his protection.

These two SUV vehicles broke down in the year 2018 and the Presidency was duly informed. Interestingly, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government refused to replace them until 2021, after the determination of the 2020 election petition. The former President had to personally buy two (2) vehicles for the National Security detail assigned to him, which they used from 2018 until they were replaced in the year 2021 by the State.