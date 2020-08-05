He says the next NDC administration will bring back the peace and unity of Ghana by making all Ghanaians feel that they belong to the country, especially as no group of persons own Ghana more than others.

Mr Mahama made the comments when he addressed the media after registering for a voter ID card in Bole in the Savanna Region on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

He observed that President Akufo-Addo is doing everything, including jeopardising the peace in the country, just to hang on to power.

Mr Mahama said the Akufo-Addo government is dictatorial and intolerant of dissenting views, adding that its closure of radio stations, harassment of journalists and the alienation of some ethnic groups, including questioning their Ghanaian citizenship, does not bode well for Ghana’s democracy, as well as the peace and stability of the country.

He said the deployment of soldiers by the government to prevent eligible Ghanaians from registering in the on-going registration of voters is a sign of desperation by president AkufoAddo and a government who do not care about handing over a peaceful and united country.

Mr Mahama says the only way to stop the government from further dividing Ghanaians and toying with the peace, stability and unity of the country is for all eligible voters to be resolute and register for their voter ID cards, despite the machinations by the government to disenfranchise them, so that they kick out them out on 7th December, 2020.