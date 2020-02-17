According to him, Mahama's comments could trigger violence and chaos within the political landscape during the 2020 polls.

His comments come after the NDC flagbearer cautioned Jean Mensa, to be mindful of the utterances and actions in this election year in order not to destabilise the peace in the country.

Mahama said the EC must take responsibility for any conflict that befalls Ghana during the December 2020 general elections as a result of the compilation of a new voters' roll.

John Mahama

Speaking to some fisherfolk who visited him, Mahama said "You say you want to change the biometric register, if you look at the time left before the elections, you are now going to bring in new devices to compile a new register of voters and also train those who will be in charge of the registration exercise; the time left is not much.

"So, if it happens that on 7 December 2020 the machines fail or the elections go awry or several names can't be found on the register, what are we going to do? That’s why we are telling madam Jean Mensa and the Electoral Commission to be careful."

But Obiri Boahen speaking on Kingdom TV said "The comments by Mahama is needless and madness."

"How can a former President talk like that?" he asked, stating that "Such comments will incite his party supporters to cause violence during the elevations."