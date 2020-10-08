According to the her, that would have presented the Commission the opportunity to explain some of the modalities in the filing of the nomination to him.

Mrs. Mensa said if he couldn't attend, at least his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman should have done that on his behalf.

“As a Commission, we wished that former President John Mahama and/or his Vice Presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang would have been here personally to present their nomination forms."

"As it would have allowed us an opportunity to engage particularly with the former President on some of his concerns we have noted in the media,” she stated.

The EC chairperson stated that the filing of the nomination forms is a very important activity as without the presidential candidates they would not be a need for the organisation of an election.

EC boss Jean Mensa

Mr. Mahama’s nomination forms were submitted by NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

Nketia had some heated exchanges with the Commission during the process when he accused them of deliberately frustrating the NDC and also using a provisional register to file for nominations.