He said the former president has made his stance fiercely on the controversial Agyapa Royalties deal.

In a post on social media, the IMANI founder said the Mahama should pledge investigations into the Airbus saga just like the Agyapa deal should he win.

“JM on PDS and Agyapa. Solid responses and resolve to review them. Shall we hear from him on the Airbus and whether he knows who Government Official 1 is? Anaaa?,” he tweeted.

The former president in an interview with Radio XYZ said that the deal smacks of corruption and does not serve the interest of Ghanaians.

He urged Ghanaians not to accept the deal and probe for more answers on the ‘shady’ deal.

Franklin Cudjoe

“Agyapa is a very shady deal”, asserting: “It is a theft of Ghanaian royalties. If I become president, I will not accept that deal,” he threatened.

"It is against the money laundering rules. If you look at the people who put this together, they are people close to the president and already they have been paid two million dollars,” the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress claimed.