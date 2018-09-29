Addressing NDC delegates, Mahama slams Akufo-Addo over hardships

news

Former President John Mahama has blasted President Nana Akufo-Addo over prevailing economic condition in the country, saying it is unacceptable.

Mr Mahama, speaking to delegates at Praso in the Twifo Attimorkwa constituency in the Central Region, also decried what he says is harsh economic conditions and high cost of living, a statement from his campaign team said.

The ex-president, who lost the 2016 polls by a million votes to Akufo-Addo, is seeking the mandate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead the party into the 2020 polls.

He is facing challengers who are mainly his appointees: Joshua Alabi, Sylvester Mensah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh and Kweku Rickette Hagan.

Mr Mahama said the governing party in opposition made endless promises to Ghanaians leading to its victory in the 2016 general elections, but the only thing the government is now doing is just putting Ghanaians under harsh economic conditions.

The former president also highlighted that the governing New Patriotic Party in opposition made fuel prices a major campaign issue, even though petrol was sold at just GHC14.



The NPP further claimed that the price of petrol could be reduced by GHC8 which was a tax component and that it was possible to sell petrol at GHC6 at the time, Mr Mahama said.

“Today how much is the price of petrol?", the former President asked, amidst rapturous response from the delegates.

Mr Mahama assured the delegates that hope is not lost as he is coming back in 2020 to work towards a reduction in the cost of living and harsh economic conditions.