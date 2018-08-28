Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town


Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town

A photo of Mahama initiating a curve on a bike has since gone viral on social media with the public sharing their opinions.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town play

Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town

Former president John Dramani Mahama is definitely one of the liveliest statesmen this country has ever had.

The ex-president, who remains the youngest man to become president in Ghana in the Fourth Republic, was spotted riding a motorbike in town.

READ ALSO: 2020 Polls: NPP unfazed by Mahama's return

A photo of Mahama initiating a curve on a bike has since gone viral on social media with the public sharing their opinions.

Whiles some persons praised him for being lively, others were rather critical, especially after he was spotted without a helmet in one of the photos.

Postby

 

This is not the first time, though, that Mahama has been seen in public riding a motorbike.

READ ALSO: NDC Race: Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants

In June 2016, whilst he was still President, he was captured on video riding a motorbike in town, to the surprise of many.

