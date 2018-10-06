news

Former President John Mahama has launched a blistering attack on the National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party after he issued a statement accusing the ex-president of campaigning in Senior High Schools.

The statement, signed by Mr Mahama's campaign spokesman, Agyenim Boateng, called Henry Nana Boakye's allegation as "thoughtless and mischievous fabrication" which "must be treated with contempt."

Mr Mahama early this week was pictured interacting with some students of Wapuli Community Senior High School but his opponents have accused him of dragging SHS students into mainstream politics.

Stating what he says are the facts the ex-president's meeting with the student, Agyenim-Boateng noted:

a. Mr Mahama did not (and has still not) entered any secondary school to interact with students in the Northern Region nor any other region during his campaign tours;

b. Driving on a very dusty road to Saboba Constituency on Thursday, 4th October 2018, Mr Mahama’s convoy slowed down for a large group of students (about 70) who were on their way home after school in order for the vehicles not to kick a storm of dust on the students;

c. Noticing that it was Mr Mahama’s convoy, the students massed up in the middle of the road and demanded an interaction with him:

d. Mr Mahama subsequently honoured their demand by popping out of the moon roof of his vehicle and interacted with the students;

e. Mr Mahama urged them to be studious, diligent, respectful and hardworking so that they can excel in their examinations;

f. The students in turn told Mr Mahama of the challenges facing their school and pleaded with Mr Mahama to resolve them when he is elected president in 2020;

g. Mr Mahama promised to attend to their need when elected and thanked the students.

h. The convoy subsequently drove off.

The statement further said Mr Mahama has become the target of wicked and unproven allegations of the government.

"In the last few days, following the warm and rousing welcome given the former President in constituencies in both the Central and Northern Regions and the government’s cluelessness about how to resolve the economic hardship, including the high cost of living in Ghana, and massive job losses, Mr Mahama has become a target of wicked and unproven allegations by fake news promoters and entrepreneurs in the government."

In his statement, Nana Boakye said the conduct of Mr Mahama and Joshua Akamba, a Deputy National Organiser of the NDC, were "irresponsible, repulsive, reckless and unpatriotic act."

The statement also noted that charged political comments of the two "clearly flies in the face of the Ghana Education Service regulations that forbid active partisan politics on the campuses of Pre-Tertiary Education Schools."

"The NPP National Youth Wing, therefore, unreservedly condemns the unfortunate conduct of Messrs Mahama and Akamba and call on all well meaning Ghanaians to also speak against the vicious ploy by the NDC and its assigns to scuttle the Free SHS Policy," the statement said.