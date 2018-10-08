Mahama “sure” NDC will be given another chance in 2020

news

Former president John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be given another chance to govern the nation come 2020.

According to him, the people of Ghana have “seen the pinch” after experiencing hardship at the hands of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to some party delegates in Gushegu in the Northern Region, the NDC flagbearer hopeful said he is certain that the party will return to power in 2020.

“I am sure that NDC will be given another chance because wherever you go in the country, people complain of hardship. When we were in government, they said there was hardship and at the time petrol a gallon was 14 cedis and today it is 26. At some places it is 25, and other places 24. People have seen the pinch,” Mahama said.

He further took a swipe at the NPP government, saying there has been no infrastructural development in the last 20 months.

He added that the NDC will relieve Ghanaians of their current hardship should the party return to power in 2020.

“During NDC’s period in government, we see rapid development in terms of infrastructure, and then we see some relief in terms of people’s living and then we see improved economic living. If NDC comes to power, we will relieve some of the hardship you are feeling currently.”

The former president further accused the NPP of using propaganda to win power. According to him, the Nana Addo government has so far failed to deliver on most of its campaign promises.

“You can do all the propaganda you like to win political power, when you come to government; the reality of the people’s life will expose you,” Mahama remarked

“Where are the factories, where are the dams, where is the $1 million per constituency. It is easier to make electoral promises than to fulfill them. Making promises is easy, fulfilling them is a problem. That is what NPP has taught us. It is easier to give political lectures on the economy than to manage the economy,” he added.