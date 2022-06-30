RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Mahama takes a swipe at government over current economic challenges

Authors:

Evans Effah

Former President John Dramani Mahama has scolded the Akufo-Addo administration over what he described as mismanagement of the country’s economy.

Former President John Dramani Mahama

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia duo has proven to be clueless in the management of the economy.

It is apparent that even as the ship of state is being buffeted by the choppy waters of economic disaster, President Akufo-Addo and his head of the economic management team and his Finance Minister have no clue as to what direction to lead this country,” Mr. Mahama said while speaking on the state of the economy at the inaugural launch of a policy think tank, Think Progress Ghana.

He also urged President Akufo-Addo to conduct a major shakeup of his government, including, the sacking of the current Finance Minister.

Mahama said this move will give the president the opportunity to bring on the best brains in the country to formulate a comprehensive recovery plan for the economy.

“He [Akufo-Addo] should conduct a major shakeup of his government to remove all the many dead woods that have turned the ministries into their kingdoms. Finally, he should huddle with the best brains of this country to formulate a comprehensive recovery plan for our economy,” he added.

The former president added that it was obvious the current administration has “no viable or credible plan of action to get us out of the current economic doldrums into which they have plunged us”.

He urged President Akufo-Addo to immediately address the nation on the state of the economy to rally the support of the citizens.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

