Mahama to speak about "Ghana At A Crossroad" today at 6 pm

According to a communication team member of the National Democratic Congress, Yayra Koku, the event will be live on all major TV stations and various online platforms.

John Dramani Mahama Pulse Ghana

Mr. Mahama has been critical of his successor, President Akufo-Addo-led government's management of the Ghanaian economy. It is expected that he would reiterate some of his criticisms, and possibly spell out some solutions to the challenges of the suffering Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, Paul Amaning, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Eastern Region, has said the government is on the right path toward solving graduate unemployment and bringing hope and prosperity to all Ghanaians.

According to him, the government took over power at a time when there were dwindling economic fortunes and increasing youth unemployment due to poor economic management.

"However, interventions, including the creation of the Nation Builders Corps (NaBCo) to offer employment to about 100,000 unemployed graduates, who would have naturally joined the graduate unemployment association," he said on Original TV.

He added that about 350,000 unemployed Ghanaians, including teachers, nurses, police, and other security personnel, were recruited into the public sector within the last five years as a source of livelihood and to enhance productivity.

He also touted a number of his government’s digital technology initiatives, including the paperless ports system, e-business registration, e-procurement processes, smart driver’s licensing regime, digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability payment system, and the ongoing national identification system to ease business transactions.

On the government's flagship industrial and social initiatives, he mentioned the planting for food and jobs, rearing for exports and rural development, one district one factory, one district one warehouse, and the free senior high school, which has benefited 1.2 million students with about three billion Ghana cedis spent on the policy.