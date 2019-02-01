President Mahama had to cut his campaign tour of the Volta Region short to visit the hospital beds of some of the injured victims.

The victims, believed to be supporters of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), suffered various degrees of injuries after a melee broke out between them and some security officials from the Ghana Police Service at the La-Bawaleshie Presby school yesterday.

According to the Greater Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Afia Tenge, checks at the hospitals revealed that seven persons were injured from the incident.

Some macho men in NSC-branded t-shirts who are suspected to be members of a vigilante group, Invincible and Delta Forces attacked some voters at the Presby school polling station and fired at them.

Mahama condoned the attacks and promised that the NDC will protect themselves from such violence in the 2020 general elections.